King Yates sentenced to life in prison for killing cellmate Branden Roth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man already serving life in prison was sentenced for killing his cellmate.

On Friday, Jan. 14, King Yates was sentenced to natural life on a murder charge for the April 2017 death of Branden Roth at the Pima County jail.

At the time of Roth’s death, Yates was in custody for his wife Cassandra’s death a few months before.

Yates was convicted of murder for Roth’s death in December 2021 and Cassandra’s death in February 2020.

