King Yates sentenced to life in prison for killing cellmate Branden Roth

King Nathaniel Raffa Yates.
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man already serving life in prison was sentenced for killing his cellmate.

On Friday, Jan. 14, King Yates was sentenced to natural life on a murder charge for the April 2017 death of Branden Roth at the Pima County jail.

At the time of Roth’s death, Yates was in custody for his wife Cassandra’s death a few months before.

Yates was convicted of murder for Roth’s death in December 2021 and Cassandra’s death in February 2020.

