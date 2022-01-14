PCAO: No evidence of voter fraud in Pima County for 2020 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office said it found no evidence of voter fraud in the county for the 2020 election.

The PCAO said it investigated 151 residents for casting multiple ballots but said there were “zero incidents resulting in criminal prosecution.” The PCAO said the extra ballots were not included in the final counts and “did not impact the election results for any candidate or ballot measure.”

“While PCAO’s investigation documented instances of these voters knowingly submitting more than one ballot, there is little to no evidence that they acted with the awareness that their actions would or could result in multiple votes being counted,” said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. “What our investigation revealed was the genuine confusion about the electoral process, particularly relating to mail-in and provisional ballots, and the genuine fear, for a variety of reasons, that their initial vote would not count.”

The PCAO said some of the cases it investigated are:

A Tucson man said he filled out two ballots because he lost the first. He said he and his wife looked for it before asking for a second one. He said he thinks someone found his first ballot and mailed it in for him.

A Tucson woman said she put her first ballot in the mail and realized it was a holiday and the mail may not be picked up. The next day, she checked her mailbox and the ballot was gone. She thought someone else had taken it so she asked for a replacement ballot.

A person voting for the first time went to the precinct where he gets his mail delivered. When he went to vote, he was told he wasn’t on the roles so he asked for a provisional ballot. He said he was also told to go to his own precinct to vote and he did. He told PCAO investigators while he knew he wasn’t supposed to vote twice, he didn’t know where he was supposed to do so.

The PCAO said the 151 incidents were investigated by former Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez in December 2020.

The PCAO’s elections law unit reviewed the incidents and sent the evidence to its fraud unit. The fraud unit found that 51 of the incidents needed “more intensive review beginning October 2021.”

Of those 51 cases, there were 23 registered Republicans, 15 Democrats and 13 unaffiliated or other.

The PCAO said earlier this week, its fraud unit finished the investigation and “declined to prosecute any of the 151 incidents.”

“I’m proud of the dedicated and laborious work done by so many different units in our office, from our detectives to the Elections and Fraud units,” Conover said. “Truly, they were protecting the very heart of democracy and confirming that the southern Arizona vote was free of interference. I can’t think of more noble work.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.