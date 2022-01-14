Advertise
PCC receives $490,000 grant to train aviation maintenance technicians

(Source: KFVS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded $5 million in grants to develop a diverse talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians. The Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants were awarded to organizations that will teach technical skills and prepare participants to pursue aviation maintenance careers.

“A career as an aviation maintenance technician opens a wide world of opportunity. These grants will allow us to reach and support individuals who may not had the chance to pursue this exciting career before,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said.

Grant recipients include:

  • Pima County Community College District, Tucson, Ariz.: $490,000
  • Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Ala.: $425,000
  • North Orange County Community College District, Anaheim, Calif.: $250,000
  • San Bernardino Community College District, San Bernardino, Calif.: $400,000
  • International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Washington, D.C.: $450,000
  • DLK Aviation Inc., Kennesaw, Ga.: $250,000
  • Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, Iowa: $475,000
  • Southern University at Shreveport, Shreveport, La.: $500,000
  • Dutchess Community College, Fairview, N.Y.: $450,000
  • Guilford County School System, High Pint, N.C.: $45,500
  • Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio: $250,000
  • Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.: $450,000
  • Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Penn.: $214,500
  • South Carolina Department of Education, Charleston, S.C.: $250,000
  • Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Madison, Wis.: $100,000

Grantees can use the funds to establish new educational programs; provide scholarships or apprenticeships for individuals pursuing employment in the aviation maintenance industry; conduct outreach about careers in the aviation maintenance industry to primary, secondary and post-secondary school students; and support educational opportunities related to aviation maintenance in economically disadvantaged areas.

Visit the FAA website for additional details about the grant recipients.

