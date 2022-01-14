PCC receives $490,000 grant to train aviation maintenance technicians

WASHINGTON (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded $5 million in grants to develop a diverse talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians. The Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants were awarded to organizations that will teach technical skills and prepare participants to pursue aviation maintenance careers.

“A career as an aviation maintenance technician opens a wide world of opportunity. These grants will allow us to reach and support individuals who may not had the chance to pursue this exciting career before,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said.

Grant recipients include:

Pima County Community College District, Tucson, Ariz.: $490,000

Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Ala.: $425,000

North Orange County Community College District, Anaheim, Calif.: $250,000

San Bernardino Community College District, San Bernardino, Calif.: $400,000

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Washington, D.C.: $450,000

DLK Aviation Inc., Kennesaw, Ga.: $250,000

Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, Iowa: $475,000

Southern University at Shreveport, Shreveport, La.: $500,000

Dutchess Community College, Fairview, N.Y.: $450,000

Guilford County School System, High Pint, N.C.: $45,500

Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio : $250,000

Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.: $450,000

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Penn.: $214,500

South Carolina Department of Education, Charleston, S.C.: $250,000

Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Madison, Wis.: $100,000

Grantees can use the funds to establish new educational programs; provide scholarships or apprenticeships for individuals pursuing employment in the aviation maintenance industry; conduct outreach about careers in the aviation maintenance industry to primary, secondary and post-secondary school students; and support educational opportunities related to aviation maintenance in economically disadvantaged areas.

Visit the FAA website for additional details about the grant recipients .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.