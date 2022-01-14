Advertise
Swan Road closed for crash investigation near 17th Street

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a crash on South Swan Road that left one man seriously injured and led to a “modified lockdown” of a nearby elementary school on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

In a letter sent to parents, Frank Schiavone principal of Bonillas Elementary School, said the driver and passenger of the vehicle involved ran from the scene, and the school was placed on a modified lockdown, meaning students could move within the building, but no one was permitted outside. Schiavone said the lockdown would remain in place until “crime scene is cleared.”

Police did not immediately confirm that the crash was a hit-and-run.

Swan Road is closed from East Malvern Street to East 17th Street, which is near Bonillas Traditional Elementary Magnet School, while officers investigate the crash.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

