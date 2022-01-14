Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TASTE THIS TUCSON: Taqueria Porfis is a game changer

Taste This, Tucson: Takeout in Barrio Centro
(tcw-kold)
By Yasmine Lopez
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just when you think you know it all, you get introduced to something new.

For me, it was a “new” restaurant that’s been around for nearly two decades.

Taqueria Porfis is on Tucson’s south side, located at 3553 South 12th Avenue. To get there, you can use the map below.

This place is a real game changer.

The business started in Nogales 40 years and someone decided to bring it to Tucson,

The menu is simple but has items with rich flavors.

“I would like to think we’re very different from other restaurants,” said Taqueria Porfis manager Luis Gutierrez. “We don’t have carne asada, llengua, tripa and all that stuff. We stick to one thing and we perfected it.”

The signature dish is a combination plate with a chimi, taco al vapor (steamed tacos) and taco dorado (rolled taco).

For me, the best was the taco al vapo. It was so unique that you can’t really find in Tucson.

The chimi didn’t have a heavy crunch or taste, it really was the perfect bite. It has a coated crunch on the outside with a soft center.

The taco al vapor is the most popular item.

The rolled taco tasted like what my mom used to make.

Other favorites include tacos de cabeza (beef cheek tacos) and chicharrón (pork rinds).

For Taste This Tucson, go HERE. To suggest a restaurant for out next Taste This Tucson segment, please email Yasmine Lopez at yasmine.lopez@kold.com

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza
Local districts are experiencing shipping delays and in some cases, are unable to buy some food...
School cafeterias feeling impacts of supply chain issues
The Interfaith Community Services' Mobile Food Bank will be around Tucson starting in November.
Interfaith Community Services launching Mobile Food Bank