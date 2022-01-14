Advertise
Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

The Treasury Department warned that the state has 60 days to remove the anti-masking provisions...
The Treasury Department warned that the state has 60 days to remove the anti-masking provisions before the federal government moves to recover the relief money.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is threatening to recoup COVID-19 relief funds sent to Arizona over state provisions that it says discourage families and school districts from following federal guidance recommending face coverings in schools.

At issue are two state programs meant to help schools and students but direct funding away from jurisdictions with mask requirements. Arizona’s Education Plus-Up Grant Program provides $163 million in funding to schools, but districts that require face coverings are ineligible. And its COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit Program provides for up to $7,000 for parents if their child’s school requires face coverings.

In a Friday, Jan. 14, letter, the Treasury Department warned that the state has 60 days to remove the anti-masking provisions before the federal government moves to recover the relief money, and it threatened to withhold the next tranche of aid as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask-wearing in school settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“By discouraging families and school districts from following this guidance, the conditions referenced above undermine efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Treasury Department wrote. “Accordingly, these school programs as currently structured are ineligible uses of (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds).”

Arizona has already received about half of the $4.2 billion awarded to the state under the 2021 coronavirus relief bill.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

