Tucson Jazz Festival returns Friday after canceling last year due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 14, after having to cancel the 2021 event due to COVID-19.

Due to a spike in cases and the raging omicron variant, three headliners have postponed their performances.

Dianne Reeves’ performance will be rescheduled for May 13. Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will be rescheduled for June 5. Executive Director, Khris Dodge, said the festival is still working with Jon Batiste on rescheduling.

Despite the change in plans, Dodge said the festival is eager to bring around 15 live performances to Tucson.

“We are so excited to be able to present live jazz here to our Tucson community,” Dodge said. “Our community has been yearning to have live music and the fact we can still present something this year is a wonderful thing.”

The Dave Stryker Quartet with Warren Wolf and Eric Alexander Quintet will be the first performance of the festival Friday at Fox Tucson Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m.

A number of indoor and outdoor performances will follow that performance over the next week. Dodge said the festival is following CDC guidelines in order to keep both performers and guests safe.

“For those indoor performances, everybody is required to have vaccinations and vaccination cards and masks need to be worn inside unless actively taking a drink,” Dodge said. “We feel very strongly we can provide a safe space for people to enjoy music.”

A Jazz Jam will take place Saturday at Hotel Congress from noon until 5 p.m. The Jazz Fiesta, complete with bands and celebrations throughout downtown Tucson, will take place Monday.

Tickets can be purchased online.

