Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson man gets 10 years in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Chad Edmondson, left, and Jahkwez Wilson.
Chad Edmondson, left, and Jahkwez Wilson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been sentenced for fatally shooting his girlfriend in a hotel room in 2020.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Jahkwez Desean Wilson was given 10 years on a murder charge and eight months for reckless child abuse. He will serve the sentences at the same time and was credited with 605 days for time served.

Authorities said Wilson and Chad Edmonson killed Christina Leeann Nunley in May 2020.

Nunley was found dead in a hotel room in the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road on May 17, 2020. Wilson was arrested two days later while Edmondson was captured eight days after that.

The Tucson Police Department said Nunley had been staying at the hotel with Wilson and his children. Nunley asked a friend who was staying at the same hotel if she could use their room to meet up with someone.

Nunley asked for privacy during the meeting, so the room was partitioned with a blanket. While meeting with the visitor, a single gunshot was fired and the friend found Nunley in the room alone and unresponsive.

Edmonson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2021 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to court records, Wilson got a shorter sentence in part because he called 911 and tried to help Nunley.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson
One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Swan Road closed for crash investigation near 17th Street
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again