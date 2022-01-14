Tucson man gets 10 years in fatal shooting of girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been sentenced for fatally shooting his girlfriend in a hotel room in 2020.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Jahkwez Desean Wilson was given 10 years on a murder charge and eight months for reckless child abuse. He will serve the sentences at the same time and was credited with 605 days for time served.

Authorities said Wilson and Chad Edmonson killed Christina Leeann Nunley in May 2020.

Nunley was found dead in a hotel room in the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road on May 17, 2020. Wilson was arrested two days later while Edmondson was captured eight days after that.

The Tucson Police Department said Nunley had been staying at the hotel with Wilson and his children. Nunley asked a friend who was staying at the same hotel if she could use their room to meet up with someone.

Nunley asked for privacy during the meeting, so the room was partitioned with a blanket. While meeting with the visitor, a single gunshot was fired and the friend found Nunley in the room alone and unresponsive.

Edmonson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2021 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to court records, Wilson got a shorter sentence in part because he called 911 and tried to help Nunley.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.