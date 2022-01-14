Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson

Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on East Speedway in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Christmas Eve.

According to police, 31-year-old Bryant Gonzales was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and charged with arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

The fire was set inside the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard. More than 300 people were evacuated from the building, but no injuries were reported.

Gonzales is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Chad Edmondson, left, and Jahkwez Wilson.
Tucson man gets 10 years in fatal shooting of girlfriend
One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Swan Road closed for crash investigation near 17th Street
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again