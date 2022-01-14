Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Christmas Eve.

An arrest has been made in the December 24th arson that caused significant damage to Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway Blvd. The suspect has been identified as Bryant Gonzales (31). https://t.co/sRoo2zRC9s pic.twitter.com/nbuK3qkhFi — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 14, 2022

According to police, 31-year-old Bryant Gonzales was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and charged with arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

The fire was set inside the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard. More than 300 people were evacuated from the building, but no injuries were reported.

Gonzales is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

No additional information was immediately available.

