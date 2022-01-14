Woman sitting at Tempe bus stop dies after struck by pickup truck

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was hit by a pickup truck and killed while sitting at a Tempe bus stop Friday morning, Jan. 14. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Warner and Rural roads.

According to police, the pickup was going south on Rural Road when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound lanes and then into the bus stop.

Police say the driver, a man in his 80s, stopped a short distance away. Early reports said the man had been arrested, but police later clarified, saying that has not happened yet. Investigators are questioning him.

At this point, detectives have not determined if speed or impairment were factors in the crash and it’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the pickup.

No other information was immediately available.

