Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Woman sitting at Tempe bus stop dies after struck by pickup truck

Tempe police say the southbound pickup veered into northbound lanes of Rural Road before...
Tempe police say the southbound pickup veered into northbound lanes of Rural Road before crashing into the bus stop, where the woman was sitting Friday morning, Jan. 14.(AZ Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was hit by a pickup truck and killed while sitting at a Tempe bus stop Friday morning, Jan. 14. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Warner and Rural roads.

According to police, the pickup was going south on Rural Road when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound lanes and then into the bus stop.

Police say the driver, a man in his 80s, stopped a short distance away. Early reports said the man had been arrested, but police later clarified, saying that has not happened yet. Investigators are questioning him.

At this point, detectives have not determined if speed or impairment were factors in the crash and it’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the pickup.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Tucson Jazz Fest
Tucson Jazz Festival returns Friday after canceling last year due to COVID-19
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona