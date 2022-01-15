Advertise
Alec Baldwin surrenders cellphone

They obtained a search warrant last month for the phone’s contents in their investigation into the Oct. 11 shooting on set for “Rust.”
Alec Baldwin on set of a movie.
Alec Baldwin on set of a movie.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall. A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Baldwin’s phone was turned over Friday to authorities in New York’s Suffolk County and that information from the phone will be provided to investigators. They obtained a search warrant last month for the phone’s contents in their investigation into the Oct. 11 shooting on set for “Rust.” Baldwin was an actor and co-producer for the production. Authorities have said Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

