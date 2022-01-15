Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona, tips for protecting your pets

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona dog owners share a common fear -- coyotes.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, there are around 200,000 coyotes in the state.

They have always been part of our community and we have to learn to protect our precious pets.

“If you are aware of coyotes present in your community, do not leave a small pet unattended in the backyard and do not leave food out,” said Mark Hart with Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Hart said whether you live in a neighborhood or in a rural area, make sure you keep a close eye on your pup because someone already does too.

“We know cases where two coyotes have come over a wall and snatched a little dog away,” Hart said. “They are that brazen.”

Unfortunately, Gina Hutchinson knows that story all too well.

“And there is this coyote in the yard, and he has her by the throat,” Hutchinson said.

After a trip to the vet, little Sandy was good to go. But two years later, they had another visit.

“There was this big male coyote and he has her in his throat,” Hutchinson said. “So, I come flying like superwoman down the steps and scared him. He drops her and she comes running.”

The outcome wasn’t so good this time.

“At first we thought she was going to make it, but then we learned it was a punctured lung and she only made it two more days,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has since adopted other pups but wants other pet owners to realize we live in wildlife territory.

“It was horrendous,” she said. “People say, ‘don’t let your dog out by itself.’ But she was not out by herself,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said she has some creative ways to keep the wildlife away.

“I blast my music, so they know we are here and not to bother us, and I had the walls raised,” she said.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department also said you should not walk your dog at night and remember to carry some type of a noisemaker.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less severe, but is causing spike in cases across country
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19