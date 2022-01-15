Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less severe, but is causing spike in cases across country

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have heard the omicron variant is less severe than delta.

But the question is just how mild is it.

There is a new study out from California. It looked at patients who tested positive for COVID between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022. It compared those who had delta with those who had omicron.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer from Arizona State University looked at this study. He said even adjusting for vaccination rates, it does appear omicron is less severe.

He said researchers found omicron may reduce hospitalization rates by 25% to 50%. In terms of ICU beds, omicron could mean about a 75% reduction. In terms of death, Omicron could be a 90% reduction.

However, despite evidence of omicron being milder LaBaer said it is offset by the fact that omicron is causing a huge spike.

”Anywhere between three-fold to four-fold more cases,” he said. “So, even if there is a 50% reduction in hospitalization, with four-fold more cases, there’s still going to be way more cases ending up in the hospital.”

The study has not been peer-reviewed. To take a look at the study, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona, tips for protecting your pets
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19