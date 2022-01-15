Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Feds threaten to withhold COVID-19 relief money from Arizona over mask mandate ban

By Bud Foster
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Treasury is threatening to claw back COVID-19 funding it sent to Arizona and said if the state doesn’t change its mask policy, it will withhold future funding.

The Treasury sends money to the states which then distributes it to cities, towns and school districts.

Below is a copy of the letter the Treasury sent to Arizona Friday, Jan. 14. You can also read it HERE.

At issue is Gov. Doug Ducey’s policy that withholds funding for school districts that have mask mandates and gives money to districts which don’t.

The Treasury said that policy violates the rules because it “undermines efforts to stop the spread of COVD-19.”

If Gov. Ducey doesn’t rescind the policy in 60 days, the department said it will recoup the funding that was used in “violation of the rules” and “withhold future funding.”

Ducey told KOLD “my message to the Biden Administration is, number one, we will see you in court.”

He accused the Biden Administration of changing the rules.

“We are following the rules,” Ducey said. “If they want to change the rules to distract from the stalling and failing of their agenda, that’s up to them.”

The Treasury did not say how much could be lost, but as much as $163 million may be on the table.

The Tucson Unified School District has a mask mandate but Board President Adelita Grijalva said the district has not been affected by Ducey’s policy.

She said the Ducey is punishing public schools in order to give money to the private and charter schools which have gone along with the prohibition on mask mandates.

“Even if you at the state level don’t want to get involved in the reality of the pandemic, allow the towns and districts to do what they can to protect our community,” Grijalva said.

She said withholding the money because of the policy will hurt the poor and disadvantaged.

“Withholding from the Governor’s office, I’m comfortable with that,” Grijalva said. “Unfortunately who’s going to get hurt, it’s really going to hurt those of us here fighting the fight.”

Ducey was in Tucson Friday to deliver his southern Arizona State of the State, a pared down version he presented to state lawmakers on Monday.

In it, he highlighted the economic achievements the state has made in his two terms in office. Ducey can’t run again because of term limits, but there are rumors he may run for higher office later.

He took several jabs at the Biden Administration, frequently over border issues.

“It’s time to get our kids back into the classrooms, it’s time to get our kids caught up,” he said. “Joe Biden is trying to focus on Arizona and my job rather than his job, his own failed vaccine distribution and the broken border we have.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona, tips for protecting your pets
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona
FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less severe, but is causing spike in cases across country
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19