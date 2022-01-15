FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to normal temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -.Normal to above normal temperatures will persist into next week with periods of passing high clouds. Expect some gusty east winds on Saturday as a system moves through New Mexico. A couple showers are possible early week, but any rain amounts will be light.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.