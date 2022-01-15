FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to normal temperatures
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -.Normal to above normal temperatures will persist into next week with periods of passing high clouds. Expect some gusty east winds on Saturday as a system moves through New Mexico. A couple showers are possible early week, but any rain amounts will be light.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
