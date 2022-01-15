FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will taper off this evening. Normal to above-normal temperatures will continue through next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cut-off low west of the Baja Peninsula will spread clouds across the area through Sunday. It will shift east early next week, but forecast impacts will be minimal. We’ll continue to see more passing clouds day by day as we keep highs in upper-60s to low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

