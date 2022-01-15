Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who allegedly broke out of a Colorado jail and shot a New Mexico police officer was arrested in Phoenix.

Authorities said they got an anonymous tip that Elias Buck, 22, was at a gas station in the Phoenix area.

Buck tried to run flee, but he was quickly tackled and arrested after a short struggle.

Authorities said Buck escaped from a Colorado jail on Dec. 27 and shot a Farmington, New Mexico, police officer on Jan. 7.

The officer was shot in the arm and should survive.

Buck was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several warrants.

