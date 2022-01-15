Advertise
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix

Elias Buck escaped from a Colorado jail late last year and been on the run
Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New Mexico.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who allegedly broke out of a Colorado jail and shot a New Mexico police officer was arrested in Phoenix.

Authorities said they got an anonymous tip that Elias Buck, 22, was at a gas station in the Phoenix area.

Buck tried to run flee, but he was quickly tackled and arrested after a short struggle.

Authorities said Buck escaped from a Colorado jail on Dec. 27 and shot a Farmington, New Mexico, police officer on Jan. 7.

The officer was shot in the arm and should survive.

Buck was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several warrants.

Feds threaten to take COVID relief money from Arizona
Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19
