Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations kick off Saturday

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A week-long celebration of the late Martin Luther King Jr. kicks off on Saturday.

Many groups and organizations will be holding events to keep the message of equality, unity and service going. Pastor Grady Scott with Grace Temple Baptist Church says these conversations are needed now more than ever.

“I’m concerned about the right to vote and African Americans; people of color, being disenfranchised by the difficulties of getting to the polls,” said Pastor Scott. “It’s more than political. ‘The Dream’ didn’t die, we made a lot of progress in this country, but we’ve got a long way to go. We can’t stop now! We have come too far to go back, but we have not come far enough to say we’ve made it.”

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, Grace Temple Baptist Church will host a virtual MLK prayer breakfast. You can stream it HERE.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, the University of Arizona will host a virtual Day of Exploration featuring keynote speaker Dr. Frederick Gooding. To register, click HERE.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, the 36th annual IMA/Tucson MLK Community March will be held virtually. To stream it, click HERE.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the University of Arizona will hold its Day of Integrity. The University Religious Council is planning an interfaith prayer service. Details to come.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the University of Arizona will hold its Celebration Day of Adaptation. Students are encouraged to share personal stories about diversity, inclusion and humanitarian service on social media using #UArizonaMLK or #UArizonaDiversity.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, the University of Arizona will host its virtual Day of Inclusion featuring keynote speaker Dr. Maribel Alvarez. Details to come.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, the University of Arizona will host its virtual Day of Determination featuring keynote speaker Dr. Frederick Gooding. Details to come.

