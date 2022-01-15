Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Researcher explains how hemp compounds can prevent COVID-19

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Promising results from new research shows there may be another way to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Researchers from Oregon State identified hemp compounds that could target and stop the virus from infecting people. They said a cannabinoid acid can keep COVID-19 from entering human cells by targeting the virus’s spike protein.

“This particular type of cannabinoid will actually bind pretty significantly to that spike protein and when it does that, it prevents the ability for it to go through the receptor and into the cell,” said the University of Arizona’s Dr. Todd Vanderah.

The spike protein is the same target used in vaccines and antibody treatments. Once approved, the hemp compounds could be another option for someone who doesn’t want to get the vaccine.

“Would this be something that if you had it onboard and you got exposure to the virus, could it reduce the amount of viral load? Yes,” Vanderah said. “I think it would be interesting and to some extent would be a little bit more like the vaccine except that it is not a vaccine. It’s something that would just be onboard in your body.”

That would be the disadvantage. The hemp compound would have to be in your body at all times to prevent the infection because you never know when you could be infected.

“Once infected with it, that’s a little bit different,” he said. “Once the virus gets access to the body, then it’s a bit of a different process.”

Vanderah said it would be hard to imagine that the hemp compound could replace the vaccine entirely, but it could add another level of protection.

“We know we’re going to be living with COVID for a long time, so why not get something out there aside from the vaccine,” he said.

The study is still in the early stages of research, so it could still be a couple of years before hemp compounds are approved for use against COVID-19.

That is unless the process is sped up, like what happened with the vaccines.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less severe, but is causing spike in cases across country
Omicron may be less severe than delta but it is causing a spike in cases across the country.
FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less severe, but is causing spike in cases across country
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,
Feds threaten to withhold COVID-19 relief money from Arizona over mask mandate ban
Feds threaten to take COVID relief money from Arizona
Feds threaten to take COVID relief money from Arizona