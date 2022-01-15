Advertise
Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in a wheelchair and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash in midtown Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of East 29th Street and South Beverly Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The TPD said 58-year-old Pandora Rodriguez, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene. Her dog was also killed.

Rodriguez was trying to cross 29th Street when she was hit. The vehicle, a 1996 to 2006 GMC pickup truck, fled the scene.

The TPD is asking for help to find the suspect and vehicle, which should have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to go to www.88CRIME.org or call 911 or 88-CRIME.

