Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey quietly tapped $95 million in federal coronavirus relief money in November to boost pay for state troopers, prison guards and workers in several other state departments deemed essential.

The Republican governor’s office did not announce that he was using cash from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to provide 20% pay boosts to the state’s corrections officers, 15% increases to state troopers and 10% increases to workers at the departments of child safety, economic security, juvenile corrections, transportation and health services.

Ducey’s office routinely issues news releases when he allocates cash from the pot of COVID-19 relief money he controls, but that wasn’t done this time.

Using the money to provide premium pay for essential workers is allowed under terms of the virus relief law signed by the Democratic president last March. It allows state and local governments to boost pay by up to $13 per hour for essential workers and allows a maximum per-employee amount of $25,000.

