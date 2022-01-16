FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Closing out the weekend with warmer temperatures
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Warm temperatures will continue this week with periods of passing high clouds and breezy winds. Scattered, light showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon as a weather system passes with the best chances remaining over the higher elevations.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
