FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Closing out the weekend with warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Warm temperatures will continue this week with periods of passing high clouds and breezy winds. Scattered, light showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon as a weather system passes with the best chances remaining over the higher elevations.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

