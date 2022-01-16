Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal to above-normal temperatures continue with passing high clouds throughout next week

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will fluctuate from the upper-60s to low-70s throughout the week. A closed low spinning off of the west coast will move onshore early next week bringing a slight chance for light showers in the higher elevations.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson
Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix
Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona, tips for protecting your pets
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,
Feds threaten to withhold COVID-19 relief money from Arizona over mask mandate ban

Latest News

Allie Potter Jan. 16 forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Closing out the weekend with warmer temperatures
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will taper off this evening. Normal to above-normal temperatures will continue through next week
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Jan. 15, 2022
Allie Potter Jan. 15 Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to normal temperatures