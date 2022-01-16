FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal to above-normal temperatures continue with passing high clouds throughout next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will fluctuate from the upper-60s to low-70s throughout the week. A closed low spinning off of the west coast will move onshore early next week bringing a slight chance for light showers in the higher elevations.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.