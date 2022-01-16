Advertise
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sun City assisted living facility

(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUN CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Two residents at an assisted living facility in Sun City are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, authorities said. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called out to the facility around 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of shots being fired. Deputies said two people were found with gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said no suspects were being sought in the double shooting. They did not immediately release the names, ages of genders of the two people who died, but said both were residents of the assisted living facility.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

