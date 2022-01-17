Arizona men’s basketball team jumps to No. 3 in AP poll as Wildcat women fall to No. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona men’s basketball team jumped to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, Jan. 17.

It is the WiIdcats’ highest ranking since the third week of the 2017-18 season when they made it to No. 2 before falling out of the top 10.

Tommy Lloyd has the Wildcats rolling in his first season in Tucson. Gonzaga, where Lloyd was associated head coach last season, is ranked No. 1 in the polls while Auburn is second.

Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 include UCLA at No. 9 and Southern Cal at No. 16.

The Wildcats (14-1) will be on the road this week with Pac-12 games at Stanford at 9 p.m. Thursday and California at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The University of Arizona women’s basketball team dropped to No. 10 in the AP poll released Monday following an upset loss to Oregon this past Saturday.

Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 this week include Stanford at No. 2 and Colorado at No 22.

Arizona will host Utah at 7 p.m. Friday and Colorado at 12 p.m. Sunday.

