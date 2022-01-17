Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice with a small side of showers!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will fluctuate from the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week. A closed low spinning off of the west coast will move onshore early this week bringing a slight chance for light showers on Tuesday, otherwise expect dry conditions.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

