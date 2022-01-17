Nogales authorities investigate double shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Police Department is looking for answers after a shooting left two men injured on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Authorities say they were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Grand Avenue in response to reports of gunshots in the area.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to Tucson for medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.