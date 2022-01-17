Advertise
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Police Department is looking for answers after a shooting left two men injured on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Authorities say they were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Grand Avenue in response to reports of gunshots in the area.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to Tucson for medical treatment.

