Officials searching for missing Phoenix woman who police say may be hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials and Phoenix police officers are searching for a missing Phoenix woman after she told her family she was stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend early Sunday morning, Jan. 16.

MISSING ADULT Irene Luevano, 37 year old Hispanic female. Last seen in the area of Camelback Rd and 27th Ave around 4 am this morning. Possibly in a Gray Chevy Impala AZ D3A9VE. May be injured and in need of medical attention. pic.twitter.com/g9kut8Yow7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 17, 2022

DPS officials say 37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend at a bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday night. Luevano’s family says she called them at 4 a.m. on Sunday, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

DPS officials say Luevano’s boyfriend was later found at a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Luevano and the vehicle are still missing. Luevano is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Officials say she may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.