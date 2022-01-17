Advertise
Officials searching for missing Phoenix woman who police say may be hurt

By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials and Phoenix police officers are searching for a missing Phoenix woman after she told her family she was stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend early Sunday morning, Jan. 16.

DPS officials say 37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend at a bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday night. Luevano’s family says she called them at 4 a.m. on Sunday, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

DPS officials say Luevano’s boyfriend was later found at a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Luevano and the vehicle are still missing. Luevano is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Officials say she may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

