Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay
Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sun City assisted living facility
Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Arizona men’s basketball team jumps to No. 3 in AP poll as Wildcat women fall to No. 10
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet