Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Ramp from I-10 to Ruthrauff Road back open

Authorities are at the scene of a wreck near the off-ramp from I-10 to Ruthrauff.
Authorities are at the scene of a wreck near the off-ramp from I-10 to Ruthrauff.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers recently reopened an off-ramp on I-10 after a car wreck had closed it on Sunday, Jan. 16.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a crash on I-10 closed the off-ramp from the interstate to Ruthrauff Road.

Authorities say they believe one vehicle crossed multiple lanes and hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported from the collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix
Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson
Woman in wheelchair, dog killed in hit-and-run in midtown Tucson
Coyotes on the prowl in southern Arizona, tips for protecting your pets
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,
Feds threaten to withhold COVID-19 relief money from Arizona over mask mandate ban

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly four decades of business
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid