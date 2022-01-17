UPDATE: Ramp from I-10 to Ruthrauff Road back open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers recently reopened an off-ramp on I-10 after a car wreck had closed it on Sunday, Jan. 16.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a crash on I-10 closed the off-ramp from the interstate to Ruthrauff Road.

Authorities say they believe one vehicle crossed multiple lanes and hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported from the collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.