Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay
Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sun City assisted living facility
Bryant Gonzales is facing several charges in connection with a Dec. 24 fire at a Walmart on...
Tucson police make arrest in Christmas Eve Walmart arson
Navajo Nation: All government workers must have booster shot

Latest News

A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Harris speaks on MLK Day, says freedom to vote is under assault