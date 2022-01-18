Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Another state bans chaining dogs without ‘adequate shelter’

By Camelia Juarez and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A new law in Texas prohibits owners from tying up dogs outside, unattended.

KCBD reports the new law bans tethering dogs unless owners provide “adequate shelter,” a space that is comfortable for the dog to move around in, water and protection from inclement weather like wind or rain.

Animal Services Director Steven Greene said banning the use of chains on dogs is the biggest impact from the state law. Greene said he’s personally seen the negative impact that can have on the animal.

“I understand a lot of people feel they need a dog in the front yard for protection, but I have picked up dogs that have been injured or killed from other animals attacking them, because they have nowhere to go,” Greene said.

All dogs should be within a fenced area and the length of the restraint can be no longer than 10 feet, according to state law.

Field officers responding to calls are asking pet owners to comply; however, if a pet owner fails to protect their pet, animal control can remove the dog or give a Class C misdemeanor citation.

State law has increased the penalty for repeat offenders.

“One of the things this new law does... If you’ve been previously convicted of a tethering offense, then it can go up to a Class B misdemeanor. So, there is a little more teeth to the ordinance and a little more enforcement action that we can take,” Greene said.

There are some exceptions to these new regulations about tying up your dog if you are camping or training your dog for hunting purposes.

According to a publication from Michigan State University, 23 states have laws that limit how owners can tether their dogs.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
A Tucson vascular surgeon will lead a new NIH-funded study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting
Officials say Irene Luevano may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate...
Officials searching for missing Phoenix woman who police say may be hurt

Latest News

It typically takes around 5½ months to get a marijuana plant in the ground and ready for harvest.
Plant count increases ahead of New Mexico marijuana sales
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday, Jan. 18, of the 61-year-old man.
FBI arrests Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade