Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is holding an online, public auction of unclaimed property items they have accumulated from abandoned safe deposit boxes. The auction can be accessed at here with bidding beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. and lasting until Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.

Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency and a variety of other collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners for many years.

There is a chance to preview items in person at Sierra Auction Management, Inc. on Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to ADOR, the contents of safe deposit boxes will be sold “as is” and “where-is.” ADOR also emphasizes they will sell, to the highest bidder, the contents of safe deposit boxes and does not make any warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, as to the condition of the articles offered for sale.

Proceeds from items sold from the auction are transferred to a custodial account where the funds will remain for the rightful owners to claim.

