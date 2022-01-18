Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Dozens of vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles were removed from the lake. (Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office)(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies and expert divers found more than a dozen vehicles submerged in Lake Whitney while they acted on a tip in the search for John Creech, a man who mysteriously disappeared about 20 years ago.

Investigators launched a three-day search of several locations at the central Texas lake after they were informed that Creech’s remains might be in the lake, KWTX reported.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Texas Game Wardens and Adventures with Purpose, an expert dive team.

During the effort, more than a dozen vehicles were located beneath the surface of the lake, and two vehicles were removed from the lake in the Soldiers Bluff. The vehicles were brought up from depths of 40 and 65 feet.

More than six other vehicles were located and searched. The condition of these vehicles prohibited efforts to remove them from the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

“This investigation continues, and we are committed to successfully locating Creech or determining what ultimately happened to him,” Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. “It is our hope and mission to provide the family with his return or answers that provide closure.”

Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting
Officials say Irene Luevano may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate...
Officials searching for missing Phoenix woman who police say may be hurt
TPD released photos of the actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Woman cleared in deadly hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Tucson Fire Department is working to create solutions and safety protocols to help limit...
Tucson Fire Department works to raise awareness, lower cancer risk among firefighters
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
I-10 east was closed Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, because of a vehicle fire near the Palo Verde...
I-10 east closed because of vehicle fire near Palo Verde Road South exit
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him hand sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel to pay man $4.3 million for serving Tennessee man sanitizer