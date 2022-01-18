Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain today!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bit of moisture ahead of a weak low will push through Arizona today. This will bring increasing clouds and a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. After that, a ridge of high pressure moves in warming temperatures a few degrees and keeping skies clear. This weekend, we’re watching another system that could cool our temps and bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

