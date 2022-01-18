Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting
Officials say Irene Luevano may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate...
Officials searching for missing Phoenix woman who police say may be hurt
TPD released photos of the actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Woman cleared in deadly hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

A house in Washington state was knocked off of its foundation early Monday morning.
Homeowners describe sliding house, rescue
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
Airlines renew warnings of travel disruption from 5G rollout
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
14-year-old Tucsonan qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at Augusta National
14-year-old Tucsonan qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at Augusta National