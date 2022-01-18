I-10 east closed because of vehicle fire near Palo Verde Road South exit
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed because of a vehicle fire near the Palo Verde Road South exit.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. near exit 264.
All lanes are closed as the scene is cleaned up.
No additional information was immediately available.
