Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A Tucson vascular surgeon will lead a new NIH-funded study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting

Latest News

This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April