Pac-12 reprimands UA Coach Adia Barnes for post-game comments

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon.

Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks that included heated exchanges between her and Oregon coach Kelly Graves.

Barnes says the Wildcats got “homered” after Oregon shot 26 free throws and Arizona shot 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

