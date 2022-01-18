Southern Arizona animal organizations see boost in donations thanks to #BettyWhiteChallenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The #BettyWhiteChallenge is sweeping the nation as people donate money to animal welfare organizations in honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday. The awareness and positive impact was felt in southern Arizona.

“Betty White was such a model for how to support homeless pets,” said Steve Farley, the CEO of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is one of many animal welfare non-profits participating in the challenge.

“It’s amazing everybody is stepping up and thinking about how they can best honor her,” he said. “There’s no better way than to pay it forward and help local pets in your community.”

The Animal League of Green Valley ’s president, Kim Eisele, has been blown away by the community’s participation

“It’s been amazing. People that have never donated to us have come in with $5, $25 even as much as $100,” she said.

She said the money will go to great use as the shelter is at its capacity. The Southern Arizona Cat Rescue is preparing for an influx in animals in the next few months.

“We have around 100 cats and kittens in our care and kitten season is coming up. Around March and April we will see another 100 to 150 to our numbers,” said Abigail Goeller, a coordinator at the Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

The challenge comes at an important time as many non-profits have seen a decline in donations and volunteers during the pandemic.

“People like to wrap their arms around something, a movement, something important when it comes to animals,” Eisele. “To have a special challenge like this I don’t know who thought it up but it was a great idea.”

The nationwide challenge aims to honor Betty White’s legacy and allow her animal advocacy efforts live on.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.