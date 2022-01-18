Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Southern Arizona hospitals allow some employees to work while infected with COVID-19

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The two largest medical providers in Southern Arizona will now allow employees to work, even if they test positive for COVID-19.

Banner Health confirmed Monday, it joins Tucson Medical center in this decision, following guidance from the CDC.

KOLD reached out to both Banner and TMC, but we only received a statement from Banner.

The statement reads, “We will allow asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-positive team members to safely return to work if they feel they are well enough to do so. Team members who return under these guidelines will be required to wear N95/KN95 masks for 10 days after a positive test.”

Banner says most of the staff is fully vaccinated and they expect them to only have mild symptoms, if any, if they become infected.

They say that is the reason the policy is changing to align with the CDC’s recommendations.

According to the CDC, employees can return if they are fever-free for 24 hours, their symptoms improve, and a minimum of five days have passed since the symptoms first appeared.

This comes as the omicron variant is spreading across Arizona and the state has seen new COVID-19 infections in the 20,000′s.

The spread is also weighing heavily on healthcare workers and packed hospitals.

“For months, basically Pima County has had, very few is just not it, maybe one or two ICU beds, maybe three available at any given time, which is very, very low,” Pima County supervisor and TMC physician, Dr. Matt Heinz said.

He says at least a third of ICU beds across the state and here in Pima County are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Health officials say Arizona hasn’t seen the Omicron peak yet.

“Volume is a big problem. It’s the volume. This is so much more easily transmitted from person to person,” Dr. Heinz added.

Since omicron is so easily transmitted, it leads to concerns of how safe it is for patients who are not infected to be treated by a healthcare worker who is positive for COVID-19.

KOLD asked Banner if patients would know beforehand if someone who has the virus would be treating them or if they would need to ask that specific healthcare worker.

After multiple calls and emails, Banner did not answer this question.

After several attempts to get answers from Banner, the only response we received stated that they will be holding a conference next week to answer questions about the new policy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias Buck, 22, is facing several charges and is accused of shooting a police officer in New...
Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Phoenix
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sun City assisted living facility
Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection

Latest News

Southern Arizona hospitals allow some employees to work while infected with COVID-19
Southern Arizona hospitals allow employees to work while infected with COVID-19
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder, left, pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback...
Arizona Cardinals season comes to an end after 34-11 loss to Los Angeles Rams
A Tucson vascular surgeon will lead a new NIH-funded study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Desalination dream
Some taking Arizona’s water future with a grain of salt