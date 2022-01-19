Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says

A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a Michigan woman in jail.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A large amount of suspected fentanyl, hidden in a concealed area under the car, was confiscated during a recent traffic stop the Ohio State Highway Patrol, WOIO reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers made the stop of a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration on Jan. 12 in Scioto County because of a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

“Criminal indicators” prompted troopers to perform a search of the vehicle, according to the patrol.

During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed underneath the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about $60,000.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Candace Guice, was booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

Guice, of Ecorse, Mich., faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
I-10 east was closed Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, because of a crash and vehicle fire near the...
UPDATE: I-10 east open again after crash, vehicle fire near Palo Verde Road
Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes
Pac-12 reprimands UA Coach Adia Barnes for post-game comments

Latest News

A video of a kid shoveling show has gone viral.
‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot and killed at a Phoenix motel...
Police search for suspect after man found shot, killed at Phoenix motel
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
The shop owner's son said a Detroit water main break is partly to blame for the driver's crash...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into fish market after losing control on icy road