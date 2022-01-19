Advertise
Arizona women’s basketball game at UCLA rescheduled

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 2.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona women’s basketball team, in coordination with UCLA and the Pac-12, has rescheduled its postponed game against the Bruins.

The game will be played Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

It was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. The game is set to broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network at 6 p.m. MST.

