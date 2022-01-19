Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

The singer co-wrote the film.

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
I-10 east was closed Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, because of a crash and vehicle fire near the...
UPDATE: I-10 east open again after crash, vehicle fire near Palo Verde Road
Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes
Pac-12 reprimands UA Coach Adia Barnes for post-game comments

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Aviation Parkway at Richey Boulevard closed due to crash
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning...
New York AG says Trump’s company misled banks, tax officials