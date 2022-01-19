Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site

A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.(KOLD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A national COVID testing company, with a location in Tucson, is now the focus of an investigation by a federal agency.

The Center for COVID Control announced on Thursday, January 13, it would pause all operations as it worked to provide additional training to staff and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.

The lab the company uses is now under investigation.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed it is looking into Doctors Clinical Laboratory, the Center for COVID Control’s clinical testing vendor partner.

CMS sent us this statement from Dr. Lee Fleisher, the Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality:

We called and emailed Center for COVID Control to see if it plans to re-open on Saturday, January 22, but have not heard back.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said CMS has oversight of operations from a medical services standpoint, but could ask ADHS to investigate on its behalf.

At this time, ADHS said it has not received a request from CMS to step in.

The Pima County Health Department is aware of pop-up testing sites around the county but does not regulate or license them.

Any pop-up testing clinic doing rapid testing in Arizona must have a CLIA license (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment) and that license should be posted and available.

The Pima County Health Department encourages people to ask to see the license if it is not posted.

We checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, and the Doctors Clinical Laboratory’s CLIA license is in compliance.

Pima County health officials said neither the county nor the state health departments have any regulatory authority over COVID testing vendors who receive their CLIA certifications in another state.

According to the CDC, the Doctor’s Clinical Laboratory has an Illinois address.

We contacted the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which could not confirm whether anyone has filed a consumer complaint with the office but encourages anyone who believes to have been a victim of consumer fraud, to contact them to file a consumer complaint.

We also reached out to the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease
Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Phoenix doctor says getting COVID-19 doesn’t protect you from re-infection
Nogales authorities investigate double shooting
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business

Latest News

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014
Beloved pizza restaurant announces closing.
Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,
Feds threaten to withhold COVID-19 relief money from Arizona over mask mandate ban
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden