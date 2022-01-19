Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is now on the front side of a developing ridge of high pressure bringing a quick warm-up until our next system arrives this weekend. It delivers breezy winds, increasing clouds and a slight chance for rain mainly east of Tucson Saturday into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

