FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is now on the front side of a developing ridge of high pressure bringing a quick warm-up until our next system arrives this weekend. It delivers breezy winds, increasing clouds and a slight chance for rain mainly east of Tucson Saturday into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

