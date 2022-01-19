Former U.S. Airman gets life sentence in slaying of Mennonite woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Airman who had been previously stationed near Phoenix has been sentenced to life in prison after he killed a Mennonite woman in 2020.

Mark Gooch, 22, was convicted of murder, kidnapping and theft in October. He will have no possibility of parole.

On Jan. 18, 2020, 27-year-olf Sasha Krause had been gathering material for Sunday School outside of her church in Farmington, NM when she disappeared.

A camper near Flagstaff discovered her body lying face down and bound with duct tape in a forest clearing about a month later. Authorities determined she had been shot in the head.

Authorities tied Gooch to her death through financial and cellphone records and surveillance video. At the time of the murder, Gooch had been stationed at Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Prosecutors argued that the crime was motivated by Gooch’s disdain for the Mennonite faith, which he had been raised in.

According to the Associated Press , Krause’s family wrote to the judge, calling her a good sister, conscientious, an avid reader at a young age, determined and confident.

They said they will never understand why her death happened, but believed it was part of God’s plan. She was baptized into the Mennonite church at 12 years old and played a large role in raising her younger siblings.

Her church, in a letter written directly to Gooch, urged him to repent.

Like Krause, Gooch was raised in the Mennonite church, on his family’s dairy farm. He enlisted in the Air Force, where he was a mechanic.

Gooch’s family asked that the judge give him a sentence that would allow him to be released one day and “fulfill his God calling in life.”

