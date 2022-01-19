Advertise
Friend of family finds car of missing Phoenix mother Irene Luevano

Family members of Irene Luevano said her car has been found.
Family members of Irene Luevano said her car has been found.(Phoenix PD/Luevano family)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The car belonging to a missing Phoenix mother of five has been found in Avondale. Family members and police confirmed it was discovered at the Filiberto’s parking lot at 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The car, a 2007 Chevy Impala, had a little damage on the front driver’s side and had the license plate belonging to Irene Luevano. The sedan was impounded. There was no sign of Luevano.

Her sister, Yesenia Luevano, said she was in a different part of the Valley when she got the call about the car found. By the time she got to Avondale, the car was on a tow truck. The discovery won’t stop her from looking for Irene. They have a ground crew that is going to search the Gila Bend area. “We’re going to go more up there and look for my sister,” Yesenia said. “I hope she’s OK. I want her alive and everything.”

Luevano’s family says she called them at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

The 37-year-old was last seen on Sunday with her boyfriend at the Silverado Canta Bar on 27th Avenue just south of Camelback Road in Phoenix. Family members said she called them and that her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, allegedly stabbed her in the neck. He was later found at a hospital and it looked like he stabbed himself. Lara was later arrested on forgery charges unrelated to Luevano’s disappearance.

