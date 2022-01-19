Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County, YWCA awarded $500,000 to help fight justice system inequities

(KY3)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Justice Services Department and the YWCA Southern Arizona have been awarded a combined $500,000 to search for ways to eliminate racial and ethnic inequities in Pima County’s local justice system.

The money comes from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and is apart of a two-year Safety and Justice Challenge, a $300 million national initiative to reduce overincarceration and address racial and ethnic disparities in local criminal justice systems.

The YWCA will focus on community engagement, including listening sessions and creating a racial justice center, as well as community investment through youth interventions and microgrants.

The Justice Services Department will aim to create new data management systems to better understand where disparities occur in the justice system and to implement data-driven decision making and targeted interventions.

“We recognize that it has taken generations to manifest the inequity and biases we see in our society today, and, in turn, it will take a significant amount of time to manifest the changes we wish to see,” said Kate Vesely, director of Pima County Justice Services.

Pima County was one of four jurisdictions selected to join the Safety and Justice Challenge’s Racial Equity Cohort. The other three locations include Cook County, Illinois, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease

Latest News

Part of Tucson's midtown was evacuated after a possible bomb threat.
Tucson police: Items involved in midtown bomb threat deemed safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
The OSIRIS-REx is expected to return to earth in 2023.
OSIRIS-REx mission team selected for space exploration award
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US