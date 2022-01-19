Police search for suspect after man found shot, killed at Phoenix motel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot and killed at a Phoenix motel early Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.

Phoenix police officers were called out to the area of 23rd Avenue and Bell Road around 4:30 a.m. According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky, someone called 911 to report that a man had been shot. Fire officials arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting, and have provided few details. Police did say they are searching for a man who they believe is the suspect in the shooting, but no specific suspect description has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

